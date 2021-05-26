Cancel
Watton, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Watton

Posted by 
Watton News Flash
 17 days ago

WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread frost then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 25 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

