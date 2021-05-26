4-Day Weather Forecast For Watton
WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 56 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Widespread frost then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 51 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
