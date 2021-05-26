Cancel
Wallace, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Wallace

Wallace Dispatch
Wallace Dispatch
WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBtT6CL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

