Harper, OR

Harper Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Harper Updates
Harper Updates
 17 days ago

HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBtT5Jc00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Harper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

