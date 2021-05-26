Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adrian, TX

Wednesday sun alert in Adrian — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Adrian Digest
Adrian Digest
 17 days ago

(ADRIAN, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Adrian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aBtT4Qt00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Adrian Digest

Adrian Digest

Adrian, TX
0
Followers
50
Post
94
Views
ABOUT

With Adrian Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adrian, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Nws Data#Picnic#Risk Levels#Advice#Inspiration#Face#Snacks#Today#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Adrian, TXPosted by
Adrian Digest

Rainy forecast for Adrian? Jump on it!

(ADRIAN, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Adrian, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Oldham County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Oldham SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL OLDHAM COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Adrian, or 21 miles west of Vega, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Adrian.
Carson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Oldham, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Oldham; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas East central Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Valley De Oro, or 16 miles northwest of Amarillo, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Amarillo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Armstrong; Deaf Smith; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG...RANDALL SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM...EASTERN DEAF SMITH AND POTTER COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Adrian to 4 miles southeast of Wildorado to 6 miles southwest of Buffalo Lake. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Vega, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Valley De Oro, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Dawn and Timbercreek Canyon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.