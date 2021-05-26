Cancel
Elk Creek, NE

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Elk Creek

Elk Creek Post
 17 days ago

(ELK CREEK, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Elk Creek Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aBtT3YA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

