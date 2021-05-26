Weather Forecast For Shell

SHELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



