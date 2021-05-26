Weather Forecast For Shell
SHELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
