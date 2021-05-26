Cancel
Maxbass, ND

Wednesday set for clouds in Maxbass - 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Maxbass News Beat
 17 days ago

(MAXBASS, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maxbass:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db1zN_0aBtT1mi00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
