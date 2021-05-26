Wednesday set for clouds in Maxbass - 3 ways to make the most of it

(MAXBASS, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maxbass:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 26 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.