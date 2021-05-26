Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willow Creek, MT

Wednesday rain in Willow Creek: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Willow Creek Journal
Willow Creek Journal
 17 days ago

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Willow Creek, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Willow Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBtT0tz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek, MT
4
Followers
63
Post
300
Views
ABOUT

With Willow Creek Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willow Creek, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Thunderstorms#Sunbreak#Rain#Nearby Hikes#Mt#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Planning#Nws Data#Forums#Time#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Willow Creek, MTPosted by
Willow Creek Journal

Check out these Willow Creek homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Coveted Jefferson River frontage & unmatched River & Mountain views! Completely updated home built on 2+ acres that sits above Jefferson River. Enjoy a walk down to 1/2 mile of private river frontage. MT Modern feel 3473 sq ft home: 3 bedrooms+ 3 baths +loft office+ 2 separate living areas + shop. Home features main floor master with walk-in tiled shower. Great room with stacked rock fireplace & vaulted ceiling that extends to loft office &/or flex space. High-end finishes include:Granite counters, gas stove, track lighting & hard wood floors. Walk out basement boasts another living area, bedroom, bath, storage & work out room that's ready for a hot tub/sauna.Endless possibles with all this space! Easily converted to caretaker's apt. or ADU. 24x36 shop/3 car garage. Landscaped yard/fruit trees, garden & UGS. Less than 5 minutes from I-90 & 287 South. Only 25 minutes from Airport. Easy 35 minute commute to Bozeman with fine dining, downtown shopping & entertainment.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nancy Clark, AmeriMont Real Estate at 406-284-6546</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNTczMjIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Looking for space, views & great floor plan? Here is the home for you! 3 bed 2 bath, 2 car garage 2 story home w/ a walkout basement. Views galore from the covered balcony off the kitchen & MB, a covered patio for the walkout basement or from the covered porch! Main level MB access to the covered deck to enjoy the views on this 1.18 acre lot. Basement is unfinished 1032 sq ft to finish to your desire but will be plumbed for a bath. All paved roads to take you around this amazing subdivision where you can enjoy the 3+ acre park with baseball & soccer fields, basketball court, beautiful covered gazebo w/ picnic tables that provide for a wonderful setting for family & friends to enjoy some fun. Golf, fishing, lakes, hiking trails are all close by along with Headwaters State Park, Canyon Ferry lake & loads of activities to enjoy. With over 25 acres of open space & room to move, the Village at Elk Ridge is the place to be with easy access to Helena, Three Forks, Butte & Bozeman!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Denise Dickson, Realty Executives of Gallatin at 406-582-0250</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNTI3MDUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This is your opportunity to own a piece of Montana that has a natural spring with 10 acres! This updated A-Frame home will make the perfect get-away, investment, or personal residence! The walk-out basement is ready for a kitchen with plumbing and stove hook-ups, it can be closed off from the upstairs, and it even has separate laundry for both areas... DUPLEX potential! This home has an open concept with the kitchen, living, and dining room. There are 29 ft ceilings with VIEWS of the valley, wildlife, and sunsets for you to enjoy. Minutes to fishing access and near two state hunting properties, this property has it all. The home backs up to the hill and you can walk up to see the spring, shoot on your own land, and explore the trees above the house. The one-car garage is great to store all your toys, and there is space if you have animals you can bring them inside in the winter. There are other corrals and plenty of fenced areas for all your other livestock and animals. Must see!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amber Pommerville, Peaks to Plains Realty at 406-580-6511</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNTcxMTYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Get away from it all! Privacy reigns here! Spectacular views all around complete with elk, deer, and turkeys! Off grid 7 bedroom, 3 bathroom home including huge master suite with attached den. This 5,358 sf home on 10 acres has an extra large garage and is only 40 minutes to the Bozeman airport, 20 minutes to Headwaters State Park, and 2 miles to the Fairweather fishing access site. The main floor will be completely finished at closing. The upstairs will be finished through drywall install including bathroom fixtures. Garage door is framed in but not installed. Kuma wood stove keeps the home cozy warm! Comes with a new solar system ready to be installed! Come enjoy the best of Montana's Big Sky living today!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rich Royal, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNzMxNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Willow Creek, MTPosted by
Willow Creek Journal

Forecast: The next 4 days in Willow Creek

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Willow Creek: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while light rain then light snow likely during night; Friday, May 21: Rain and snow likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain and snow during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance rain and snow in the day; while chance light rain during night;
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.