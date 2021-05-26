Buckhorn Daily Weather Forecast
BUCKHORN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 39 °F
- 3 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.