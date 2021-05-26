Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joes, CO

Weather Forecast For Joes

Posted by 
Joes Today
Joes Today
 17 days ago

JOES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aBtSwSt00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Joes Today

Joes Today

Joes, CO
1
Followers
55
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

With Joes Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joes, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Joes Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Joes, COPosted by
Joes Today

Take advantage of Friday sun in Joes

(JOES, CO) A sunny Friday is here for Joes, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Joes, COPosted by
Joes Today

Jump on Joes’s rainy forecast today

(JOES, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Joes Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Joes, COPosted by
Joes Today

Joes weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Joes: Tuesday, May 18: Widespread fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Joes, COPosted by
Joes Today

Get weather-ready — Joes’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Joes: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma County SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1057 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Cope to 16 miles northwest of Bonny Reservoir. These storms were nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Yuma, Wray, Eckley, Abarr, Vernon, Joes and Kirk. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 209 and 210, between mile markers 212 and 238, and between mile markers 248 and 258.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wray, Vernon and Laird. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."