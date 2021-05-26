Weather Forecast For Joes

JOES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 45 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



