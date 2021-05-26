Cancel
Dunn Center, ND

A rainy Wednesday in Dunn Center — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Dunn Center News Alert
(DUNN CENTER, ND) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Dunn Center, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dunn Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBtSr3G00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 53 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 33 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

