Wisdom, MT

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Wisdom Digest
 17 days ago

(WISDOM, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wisdom Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wisdom:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBtSqAX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Rain and snow likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 50 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 24 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wisdom Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

