Montello, NV

Montello Weather Forecast

Montello News Alert
 17 days ago

MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtSnla00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

With Montello News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

