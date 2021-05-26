Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, OR

Ukiah Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ukiah Today
Ukiah Today
 17 days ago

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBtSmsr00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ukiah Today

Ukiah Today

Ukiah, OR
5
Followers
35
Post
47
Views
ABOUT

With Ukiah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ukiah, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ukiah Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ukiah, ORPosted by
Ukiah Today

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(UKIAH, OR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ukiah Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Ukiah, ORPosted by
Ukiah Today

Saturday has sun for Ukiah — 3 ways to make the most of it

(UKIAH, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ukiah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ukiah, ORPosted by
Ukiah Today

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(UKIAH, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ukiah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ukiah, ORPosted by
Ukiah Today

Get weather-ready — Ukiah’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ukiah: Friday, May 14: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;