Ukiah Weather Forecast
UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.