Ukiah Weather Forecast

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 38 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



