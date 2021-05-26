Cancel
Emington, IL

Emington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Emington News Alert
Emington News Alert
 17 days ago

EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aBtSl0800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Emington, IL
With Emington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

