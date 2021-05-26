Emington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
