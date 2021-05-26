Daily Weather Forecast For Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.