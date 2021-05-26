The Great Move: Gretzky will be part of Turner's NHL studio

This is a photo of children of Jonas and Martha “Mattie” Blizzard Harman. They are: (left to right) Eva Harman Cooper, Warren Harman, Ruthaleen Harman Edwards. They had two siblings who passed in infancy: Ardith K. Harman (1920) and Justin S. Harman (1912-1913). Eva boarded with her cousins, Omer and Nina Blizzard Smith, at Kempton in order to complete her fourth year of high school. She attended and graduated from Thomas High School. Warren Harman rode the bus from Harman to Davis to complete his fourth year of high school. He graduated from Davis High School. Ruthaleen was able to graduate from Harman High School; by that time, they offered the fourth year of high school. Ideas, comments, suggestions, any pictures to share contact Tim Turner (304) 478-3389.