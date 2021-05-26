The Great Move: Gretzky will be part of Turner's NHL studio

Payge Turner, the trench-deep, powerful-voiced singer-songwriter who wowed audiences and judges on NBC’s “The Voice” last year and recently helped to open up Western Washington live music again last month at the WA Museum of Flight with rockers, The Black Tones, begins to break up and cry when she thinks about what the idea of home means to her. When asked, it hits her — she’s home. Meaning she is her own home. Wherever she goes, her home – herself – follows, is there. It’s an important realization for Turner, and it’s taken her some 28 years to come to it. But she has now.