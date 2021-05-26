Cancel
Gabbs, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Gabbs

Gabbs News Alert
 17 days ago

GABBS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aBtSiLx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gabbs, NV
Gabbs, NV
Gabbs News Alert

Gabbs is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(GABBS, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gabbs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lander County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lander, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lander; Nye The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lander County in north central Nevada Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gabbs, Ione, Berlin Ichthyosaur SP, Reese River Valley and Arc Dome.
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwestern Nye County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL NYE COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM PDT At 227 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles east of Gabbs, moving southwest at 15 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Berlin Ichthyosaur SP.
Nevada StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-161500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...