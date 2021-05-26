Cancel
Buffalo Gap, SD

Weather Forecast For Buffalo Gap

Posted by 
Buffalo Gap News Alert
Buffalo Gap News Alert
 17 days ago

BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0aBtShTE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Buffalo Gap News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

