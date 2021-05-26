Weather Forecast For Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.