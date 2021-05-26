Weather Forecast For Buffalo Gap
BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
