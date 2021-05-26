Daily Weather Forecast For Gerlach
GERLACH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
