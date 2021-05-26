Cancel
Gerlach, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Gerlach

Gerlach News Flash
 17 days ago

GERLACH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBtSep300

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Gerlach News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

