Sentinel Butte, ND

A rainy Wednesday in Sentinel Butte — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Sentinel Butte Voice
 17 days ago

(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sentinel Butte Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sentinel Butte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aBtSdwK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • 14 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sentinel Butte Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

