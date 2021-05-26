Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kim, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Kim

Posted by 
Kim News Alert
Kim News Alert
 17 days ago

(KIM, CO.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Kim, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aBtSc3b00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kim News Alert

Kim News Alert

Kim, CO
2
Followers
34
Post
23
Views
ABOUT

With Kim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kim, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Thunderstorms#The Sun#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Overcast Days#Crisp Cool Air#Sprints Day#Nws Data#Lawn#Exercise Outdoors#Rake Leaves#Joggers#Yard Work#Likes#Cyclists#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Kim, COPosted by
Kim News Alert

Sun forecast for Kim — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(KIM, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kim. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kim, COPosted by
Kim News Alert

Saturday rain in Kim: Ideas to make the most of it

(KIM, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kim Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Kim, COPosted by
Kim News Alert

Get weather-ready — Kim’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kim: Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Kim, COPosted by
Kim News Alert

Your 4-day forecast for Kim

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kim: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Kim, COPosted by
Kim News Alert

Kim’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kim: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 259 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Raton Pass to near Hoehne, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Model, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 334 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Raton Pass to near Hoehne, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Model, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1226 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cuchara, or 9 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving north at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and Cuchara.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 219 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hoehne, or 13 miles northeast of Trinidad. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Model and Hoehne.