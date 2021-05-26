3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Kim

(KIM, CO.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Kim, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kim:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 49 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 79 °F, low 53 °F 15 mph wind



