Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ORIENT, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Orient Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orient:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 48 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F 14 to 17 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 8 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.