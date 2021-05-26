Cancel
Des Moines, NM

Des Moines Daily Weather Forecast

Des Moines Daily
Des Moines Daily
 17 days ago

DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aBtSaI900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Des Moines, NMPosted by
Des Moines Daily

Rainy forecast for Des Moines? Jump on it!

(DES MOINES, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Des Moines Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nara Visa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nara Visa. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN COLFAX COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raton Pass, or 9 miles northwest of Raton. This storm was nearly stationary. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Colfax County. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 457 and 460. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Union County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN QUAY AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES At 420 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nara Visa, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nara Visa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING...WEST CENTRAL UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mills, or 27 miles southeast of Springer, moving east at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mills and Chicosa Lake State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....