Des Moines Daily Weather Forecast
DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
