Palmdale, FL

Weather Forecast For Palmdale

Palmdale Digest
Palmdale Digest
 17 days ago

PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aBtSZMI00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Palmdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Palmdale

(PALMDALE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Palmdale Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Get weather-ready — Palmdale’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Palmdale: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;