Dunning, NE

Wednesday rain in Dunning: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Dunning Bulletin
Dunning Bulletin
 17 days ago

(DUNNING, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dunning Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dunning:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBtSYTZ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dunning, NE
