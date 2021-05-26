Cancel
Tobias, NE

Wednesday set for rain in Tobias — 3 ways to make the most of it

Tobias News Alert
 17 days ago

(TOBIAS, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Tobias Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tobias:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBtSXaq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Tobias News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

