Melstone, MT

Weather Forecast For Melstone

Melstone News Alert
 17 days ago

MELSTONE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBtSWi700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then areas of fog during night

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Melstone, MT
With Melstone News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Melstone, MTPosted by
Melstone News Alert

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(MELSTONE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Melstone. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Wheatland; Yellowstone Warm temperatures to bring increased flows on rivers and streams Warm temperatures will increase snowmelt across area mountains resulting in a significant increase in flows on rivers and streams by mid week. While flooding is not anticipated on larger rivers, there is a chance that some smaller streams could reach bankfull in the foothills, producing minor flooding. At the very least, stream flows will be much higher and faster with the increased snowmelt. Rises will first occur on smaller streams flowing out of the foothills, eventually arriving on larger rivers. The rate and strength of the water rises will be determined by how warm temperatures get over the mountains, as well as whether temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Any precipitation will result in strong and sudden increases. Bank erosion will increase as stream flows increase, making river banks unstable. For those living near waterways, this may be the last chance to finalize preparations for runoff season. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Activities near waterways should be completed as soon as possible. Those planning recreation activities on or near the water, should be prepared for changing conditions and significantly higher and faster flows. Please report any flooding to local law enforcement and have them relay the report to the National Weather Service.
Musselshell County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Musselshell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding within the BobCat burn scar. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Musselshell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 119 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm near Roundup, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea to dime size hail is possible with this storm. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may impact the BobCat burn scar. Minor flooding and erosion are possible within the burn scar. Locations impacted include Klein.