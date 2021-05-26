Weather Forecast For Melstone
MELSTONE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then areas of fog during night
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
