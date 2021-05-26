Cancel
Wilsey, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Wilsey

Posted by 
 17 days ago

WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBtSVpO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilsey, KS
ABOUT

With Wilsey Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Wilsey, KSPosted by
Wilsey Daily

Wilsey is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(WILSEY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wilsey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lyon, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lyon; Morris SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS AND NORTHWESTERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 104 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Americus, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Americus and Dunlap. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 137 and 139.
Morris County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 640 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to heavy rainfall from Sunday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Dunlap.
Morris County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Council Grove, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Americus, Pomona, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern and Hartford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GEARY, LYON, EASTERN MORRIS AND WABAUNSEE COUNTIES At 1024 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 314. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Law enforcement in Harveyville report that they are closing Harveyville Road and Walton Road due to overflow from Dragoon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED