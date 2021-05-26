Daily Weather Forecast For Wilsey
WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.