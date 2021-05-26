Daily Weather Forecast For Wilsey

WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 84 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



