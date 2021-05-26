Auburn Daily Weather Forecast
AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas Of Drizzle
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
