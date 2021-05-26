Cancel
Auburn, WV

Auburn Daily Weather Forecast

Auburn Dispatch
 17 days ago

AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBtSUwf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas Of Drizzle

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Auburn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

