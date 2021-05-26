Auburn Daily Weather Forecast

AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night High 88 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Areas Of Drizzle High 63 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



