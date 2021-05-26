Cancel
Mayfield, KS

Mayfield Daily Weather Forecast

Mayfield News Beat
 17 days ago

MAYFIELD, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0aBtST3w00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mayfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

