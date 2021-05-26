Mayfield Daily Weather Forecast
MAYFIELD, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
