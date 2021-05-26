Daily Weather Forecast For Holstein
HOLSTEIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
