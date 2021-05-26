Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holstein, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Holstein

Posted by 
Holstein Journal
Holstein Journal
 17 days ago

HOLSTEIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aBtSRIU00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holstein Journal

Holstein Journal

Holstein, NE
3
Followers
61
Post
172
Views
ABOUT

With Holstein Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holstein, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Holstein, NEPosted by
Holstein Journal

Get weather-ready — Holstein’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holstein: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;