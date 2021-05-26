Farlington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FARLINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
