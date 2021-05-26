Farlington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FARLINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



