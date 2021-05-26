Cancel
Farlington, KS

Farlington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Farlington Daily
 17 days ago

FARLINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aBtSQPl00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

