4-Day Weather Forecast For Lima
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
