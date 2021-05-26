4-Day Weather Forecast For Lima

LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 53 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



