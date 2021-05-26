Cancel
Lima, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lima

Lima News Alert
Lima News Alert
 17 days ago

LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aBtSPX200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lima News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

