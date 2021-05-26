Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leadore, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Leadore

Posted by 
Leadore News Beat
Leadore News Beat
 17 days ago

LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aBtSM8500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 33 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leadore News Beat

Leadore News Beat

Leadore, ID
0
Followers
42
Post
40
Views
ABOUT

With Leadore News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leadore, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Slight Chance Showers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Leadore, IDPosted by
Leadore News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Leadore

(LEADORE, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Leadore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!