Daily Weather Forecast For Leadore

LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 58 °F, low 33 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.