4-Day Weather Forecast For Union Center

UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 32 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 48 °F, low 36 °F 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



