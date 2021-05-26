4-Day Weather Forecast For Union Center
UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.