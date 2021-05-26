Cancel
Paynes Creek, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Paynes Creek

Posted by 
Paynes Creek News Beat
Paynes Creek News Beat
 17 days ago

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Paynes Creek, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paynes Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aBtSKMd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek, CA
ABOUT

With Paynes Creek News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

