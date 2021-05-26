Cancel
Grenora, ND

Another cloudy day in Grenora — make the most of it with these activities

Grenora News Watch
Grenora News Watch
 17 days ago

(GRENORA, ND.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Grenora, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grenora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP5ts_0aBtSJTu00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

