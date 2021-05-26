A cloudy Wednesday in Rock River today — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(ROCK RIVER, WY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Rock River Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rock River:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
