A cloudy Wednesday in Rock River today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ROCK RIVER, WY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Rock River Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rock River:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, May 27 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.