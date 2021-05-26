Cancel
Rock River, WY

A cloudy Wednesday in Rock River today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Rock River Today
 17 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Rock River Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rock River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aBtSIbB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

