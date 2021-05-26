Cancel
Elk City, ID

Wednesday set for rain in Elk City — 3 ways to make the most of it

Elk City News Flash
 17 days ago

(ELK CITY, ID) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elk City Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBtSHiS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain likely then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog during night

    • High 64 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elk City, ID
With Elk City News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

