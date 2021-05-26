4-Day Weather Forecast For Delmita

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 94 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 96 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.