Delmita, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Delmita

Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 17 days ago

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTCIG_0aBtSGpj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delmita, TX
ABOUT

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Delmita, TX
