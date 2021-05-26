Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coin, IA

Jump on Coin’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Coin Bulletin
Coin Bulletin
 17 days ago

(COIN, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Coin Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aBtSFx000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coin Bulletin

Coin Bulletin

Coin, IA
3
Followers
60
Post
178
Views
ABOUT

With Coin Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coin, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Fun Time#Night Time#Fun Things#The Sun#Ia#Coin Wednesday#Liftoff#Nws Data#Today#Attractions#Cloud#Grey#Bookkeeping#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wetumka, OKPosted by
Wetumka News Watch

Cloudy forecast for Wetumka? Jump on it!

(WETUMKA, OK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Wetumka Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lilliwaup, WAPosted by
Lilliwaup Daily

Rainy forecast for Lilliwaup? Jump on it!

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lilliwaup Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.