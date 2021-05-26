Cancel
Soda Springs, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Soda Springs

Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 17 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aBtSE4H00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

City
Soda Springs, CA
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT ALPINE...SOUTHEASTERN EL DORADO...NORTHEASTERN CALAVERAS AND NORTHEASTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 318 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Kirkwood Meadows, or over Kirkwood, slowly moving south at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kirkwood, Lake Alpine, Carson Pass, Bear Valley, Kirkwood Meadows, Kit Carson, Shriner Lake Campground, Ebbetts Pass, Tamarack, Upper Blue Lake, Kirkwood Ski Area, Lookout Peak and Hermit Valley Basin. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.