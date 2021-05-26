Cancel
Index, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Index

Index Daily
 17 days ago

INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBtSCIp00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

