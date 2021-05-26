Daily Weather Forecast For Index
INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.