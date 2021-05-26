Cancel
Corona, NM

Corona Daily Weather Forecast

CORONA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBtSBQ600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

