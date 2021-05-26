Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imlay, NV

Weather Forecast For Imlay

Posted by 
Imlay News Alert
Imlay News Alert
 17 days ago

IMLAY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aBtS8rA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Imlay News Alert

Imlay News Alert

Imlay, NV
5
Followers
59
Post
136
Views
ABOUT

With Imlay News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imlay, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Imlay, NVPosted by
Imlay News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Imlay

(IMLAY, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Imlay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Imlay, NVPosted by
Imlay News Alert

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(IMLAY, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Imlay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.