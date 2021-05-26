Cancel
Whiting, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whiting

Posted by 
 17 days ago

WHITING, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBtS65i00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

