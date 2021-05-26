4-Day Weather Forecast For Whiting
WHITING, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
