Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winifred, MT

Wednesday set for rain in Winifred — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Winifred Updates
Winifred Updates
 17 days ago

(WINIFRED, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Winifred, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winifred:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aBtS5Cz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then patchy fog during night

    • High 49 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winifred Updates

Winifred Updates

Winifred, MT
1
Followers
31
Post
10
Views
ABOUT

With Winifred Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winifred, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain#Fun#Retirement Savings#Nws Data#The Sun#Attractions#Mt#Household Tasks#Money#Liftoff#Finances#Cloud#Student Loan#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Winifred, MTPosted by
Winifred Updates

Saturday sun alert in Winifred — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WINIFRED, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Winifred. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Winifred, MTPosted by
Winifred Updates

4-day forecast for Winifred

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winifred: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Light rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain and snow during night; Friday, May 21: Light snow in the day; while light rain likely during night;
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.