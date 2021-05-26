3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Glendale

(GLENDALE, UT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glendale:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 84 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 88 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



