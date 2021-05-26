Cancel
Sharon, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sharon

Sharon News Watch
Sharon News Watch
 17 days ago

SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBtS3RX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sharon, KS
